High-Stakes Clash in Fatehpur: A Tense Police Encounter

An intense police encounter in Fatehpur's Khaga area resulted in injuries and arrests, following a violent incident involving the murder of a local BKU leader and his family. The police apprehended suspects after a shootout at a checkpoint. The situation stemmed from an altercation and political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An intense encounter unfolded in Fatehpur district on Wednesday when police engaged in a shootout with suspects Piyush Singh and Sajjan Singh, resulting in their arrest. The men were traveling in a black SUV when they opened fire at a police checkpoint, prompting immediate retaliatory action.

The confrontation follows the earlier arrest of Suresh Kumar and his son Bhupinder Singh, accused in the murder of Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Pappu Singh and his relatives. The altercation reportedly began over blocked road access but has ties to deeper political tensions.

In response, police forces, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, have been deployed in Akhri village to maintain order. Investigations are ongoing, focusing on potential political motives and historical rivalries, with law enforcement actively pursuing other suspects named in the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

