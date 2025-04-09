High-Stakes Clash in Fatehpur: A Tense Police Encounter

An intense encounter unfolded in Fatehpur district on Wednesday when police engaged in a shootout with suspects Piyush Singh and Sajjan Singh, resulting in their arrest. The men were traveling in a black SUV when they opened fire at a police checkpoint, prompting immediate retaliatory action.

The confrontation follows the earlier arrest of Suresh Kumar and his son Bhupinder Singh, accused in the murder of Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Pappu Singh and his relatives. The altercation reportedly began over blocked road access but has ties to deeper political tensions.

In response, police forces, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, have been deployed in Akhri village to maintain order. Investigations are ongoing, focusing on potential political motives and historical rivalries, with law enforcement actively pursuing other suspects named in the FIR.

