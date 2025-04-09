Delhi Cyber Police Crack Complex Scam Impersonating Top Officials

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's North District Cyber Crime Cell has successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber racket that exploited individuals by impersonating officials from the Telecom Department, CBI, and ED. The fraudulent operation resulted in extorting Rs 8.10 lakh from an unsuspecting woman, according to a statement from Deputy Commissioner Raja Banthia.

The accusations came to light after the victim reported receiving a threatening call from an unknown number that identified itself as being from Delhi's Telecom Department. This was followed by intimidating video calls from alleged officials of the ED and CBI, which coerced the victim under the pretence of false money laundering charges.

Delhi Police stated that between March 5 and March 7, the woman's family was subjected to a 'digital arrest' with the presentation of counterfeit documents bearing stamps from the Supreme Court. A detailed investigation traced the fraudulent communications to regions including Zamrudpur and Kailash, resulting in arrests and seizure of mobile devices involved in the crime.

Further police raids in areas like Chanakyapuri and R K Puram led to the apprehension of Anup Kumar Tiwari, who confessed to obtaining significant funds in his bank account from illegal activities, whilst revealing the involvement of other partners in crime.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities strive to capture the remaining accomplices in the cyber operation that exploited systematic deception and technology to commit fraud at an alarming scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)