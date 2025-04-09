Left Menu

Delhi Cyber Police Crack Complex Scam Impersonating Top Officials

Delhi's North District Cyber Police dismantled a cyber scam impersonating telecom and investigative officials that extorted Rs 8.10 Lakh from a woman. With calls traced to various locations, arrests were made, revealing orchestrated operations using fake documents and digital tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:06 IST
Delhi Cyber Police Crack Complex Scam Impersonating Top Officials
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police's North District Cyber Crime Cell has successfully dismantled a sophisticated cyber racket that exploited individuals by impersonating officials from the Telecom Department, CBI, and ED. The fraudulent operation resulted in extorting Rs 8.10 lakh from an unsuspecting woman, according to a statement from Deputy Commissioner Raja Banthia.

The accusations came to light after the victim reported receiving a threatening call from an unknown number that identified itself as being from Delhi's Telecom Department. This was followed by intimidating video calls from alleged officials of the ED and CBI, which coerced the victim under the pretence of false money laundering charges.

Delhi Police stated that between March 5 and March 7, the woman's family was subjected to a 'digital arrest' with the presentation of counterfeit documents bearing stamps from the Supreme Court. A detailed investigation traced the fraudulent communications to regions including Zamrudpur and Kailash, resulting in arrests and seizure of mobile devices involved in the crime.

Further police raids in areas like Chanakyapuri and R K Puram led to the apprehension of Anup Kumar Tiwari, who confessed to obtaining significant funds in his bank account from illegal activities, whilst revealing the involvement of other partners in crime.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities strive to capture the remaining accomplices in the cyber operation that exploited systematic deception and technology to commit fraud at an alarming scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025