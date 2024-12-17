Trump's Legal Battles with Media Giants: A New Era of Defamation Suits

In a bold legal maneuver, President-elect Donald Trump has targeted major media outlets, filing lawsuits against the Des Moines Register and ABC News, accusing them of election interference and defamation. The lawsuits, revealed through court documents, underscore Trump's escalating legal battles against news organizations. Filed in Polk County, Iowa, the suit against the Des Moines Register and its pollster claims their Nov. 2 poll, showing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris ahead, was intentionally misleading.

Gannett, the parent company of the Des Moines Register, stood by its reporting, dismissing the claims as baseless. Trump's legal strategy includes seeking accountability for what he calls 'deceptive acts' and acquiring damages. In parallel, Trump's actions raise concerns among legal experts about the possible chilling effects on news coverage, despite strong legal protections for journalists.

Notably, Trump's legal pursuits coincide with ABC News settling a defamation lawsuit by donating $15 million to his presidential library—a case revolving around aired comments regarding writer E. Jean Carroll's accusations against Trump. These legal confrontations highlight the broader implications for journalistic coverage and the enduring tension between public figures and the media in the U.S.

