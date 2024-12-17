Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Youths Sent to Israel

In a pointed critique of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the government for sending young individuals to work in Israel. She argued that this is not an achievement but a disgrace.

The controversy ignited when Adityanath, during a session, alluded to Gandhi's handbag bearing 'Palestine', while highlighting that over 5,600 youths from Uttar Pradesh have gone to Israel for construction jobs.

Gandhi countered, emphasising the precarious conditions these youths face abroad, and criticized the lack of employment opportunities at home. She urged that sending them to a conflict zone is not praiseworthy but shameful.

(With inputs from agencies.)