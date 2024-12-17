Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Youths Sent to Israel

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for sending youths to Israel for jobs, calling it a shame rather than a success. This followed Adityanath's comment on her Parliament appearance with a 'Palestine' handbag. Gandhi highlighted the risks faced by these youths abroad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:29 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Youths Sent to Israel
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasted the government for sending young individuals to work in Israel. She argued that this is not an achievement but a disgrace.

The controversy ignited when Adityanath, during a session, alluded to Gandhi's handbag bearing 'Palestine', while highlighting that over 5,600 youths from Uttar Pradesh have gone to Israel for construction jobs.

Gandhi countered, emphasising the precarious conditions these youths face abroad, and criticized the lack of employment opportunities at home. She urged that sending them to a conflict zone is not praiseworthy but shameful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024