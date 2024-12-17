Kerala's Political Rift Evident in Christmas Celebration Boycott

Tensions in Kerala's political landscape were accentuated as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his council of ministers abstained from attending the Christmas celebration hosted by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Their absence underscores the deepening rift between the state government and Raj Bhavan.

While invitations were extended to the Chief Minister and all state ministers, none attended the event, repeating last year's scenario, according to a source from Raj Bhavan. Distinguished attendees included K V Thomas, the Kerala government's special representative in Delhi, and several leaders from the Christian community.

The conflict stems from Governor Khan's appointments of vice-chancellors to state universities, which the CPI(M) condemned for circumventing High Court directives. This ongoing contention highlights political strains within the state's governance framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)