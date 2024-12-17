Left Menu

Kerala's Political Rift Evident in Christmas Celebration Boycott

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers boycotted the Christmas celebration hosted by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, marking ongoing political tensions. The absence was notable amid disputes over university appointments by the Governor, criticized by the ruling CPI(M) for bypassing court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions in Kerala's political landscape were accentuated as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his council of ministers abstained from attending the Christmas celebration hosted by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Their absence underscores the deepening rift between the state government and Raj Bhavan.

While invitations were extended to the Chief Minister and all state ministers, none attended the event, repeating last year's scenario, according to a source from Raj Bhavan. Distinguished attendees included K V Thomas, the Kerala government's special representative in Delhi, and several leaders from the Christian community.

The conflict stems from Governor Khan's appointments of vice-chancellors to state universities, which the CPI(M) condemned for circumventing High Court directives. This ongoing contention highlights political strains within the state's governance framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

