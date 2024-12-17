Congress Demands Apology from Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks
The Congress has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of showing disdain for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and demanded an apology. During a parliamentary debate, Shah's comments were interpreted as disrespectful towards Ambedkar, the framer of India's Constitution. Congress leaders argue BJP's actions reveal underlying hostility towards Ambedkar.
In a heated exchange that has stirred political tensions, the Congress has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of expressing contempt for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, a key figure in India's constitutional history. The incident unfolded during a session commemorating 75 years of the Indian Constitution in the Rajya Sabha.
Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, condemned Shah's comments, interpreting them as a slight towards Ambedkar. Ramesh argued that Shah's dismissal of repeated praises for Ambedkar suggests an ingrained hostility from the BJP and its leaders.
The Congress further demanded a public apology, asserting that the BJP's stance reflects a longstanding antipathy towards Ambedkar's legacy and the Constitution he helped draft. The remarks highlight ongoing ideological conflicts between the Congress and BJP regarding India's constitutional ethos.
