Congress Demands Apology from Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Remarks

In a heated exchange that has stirred political tensions, the Congress has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of expressing contempt for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, a key figure in India's constitutional history. The incident unfolded during a session commemorating 75 years of the Indian Constitution in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, condemned Shah's comments, interpreting them as a slight towards Ambedkar. Ramesh argued that Shah's dismissal of repeated praises for Ambedkar suggests an ingrained hostility from the BJP and its leaders.

The Congress further demanded a public apology, asserting that the BJP's stance reflects a longstanding antipathy towards Ambedkar's legacy and the Constitution he helped draft. The remarks highlight ongoing ideological conflicts between the Congress and BJP regarding India's constitutional ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)