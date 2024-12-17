Trudeau Faces Political Turmoil Amid Resignation and Criticism

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is grappling with mounting political pressure after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland's resignation, which has spurred significant discontent within the ruling Liberal Party. Freeland publicly criticized Trudeau's leadership, marking a period of political upheaval since he took office in 2015.

Polls indicate a potential landslide victory for the opposition Conservatives, intensifying unease among Liberals. Trudeau, though addressing legislative concerns, made no concessions about stepping down, holding firm amidst internal calls for his resignation, notably following the Liberals' defeat in a key British Columbia election.

While Trudeau retains office security until the House of Commons reconvenes on Jan. 27, growing dissatisfaction and calls for immediate elections by rivals like the Bloc Quebecois, along with media pressures, signal turbulent times ahead for his administration.

