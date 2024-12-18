Left Menu

Unveiling Syria's Hidden Atrocities: A Call for Justice

The United States, under President Joe Biden's administration, engages with United Nations bodies to seek accountability for mass graves, detention sites, and torture in Syria. With evidence of over 100,000 tortured and murdered individuals emerging, the call for justice intensifies following the Assad regime's fall.

Updated: 18-12-2024 01:04 IST
The United States is actively engaging with various United Nations bodies to address the dire situation in Syria, focusing on mass graves, detention sites, and torture centers. The State Department announced these efforts to ensure accountability for human rights violations.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized the need for answers and accountability for the families of those disappeared, tortured, and killed under the Assad regime. The Biden administration collaborates with the Independent Institution on Missing Persons in Syria among other UN bodies to achieve these goals.

According to an international war crimes prosecutor, evidence from Syrian mass graves reveals a "machinery of death" under Assad, with over 100,000 tortured and murdered since 2013. This evidence continues to emerge, prompting the U.S. government's ongoing efforts to confront these brutal acts against the Syrian people.

