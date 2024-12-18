Crisis in Canadian Leadership: Trudeau Under Pressure to Resign

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is encountering intensified demands for his resignation, following the resignation of Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland due to policy disagreements. This development marks one of the most significant political crises during his nine-year tenure.

Unlike in the UK, where party leaders can be swiftly replaced by parliamentary caucuses, Trudeau lacks any formal party mechanism for removal, as the Liberal leader is chosen at a special convention. However, should his cabinet or a significant number of legislators demand his departure, Trudeau may find it untenable to stay in office.

The Liberal party, having a minority in the House of Commons, depends on support from parties like the New Democrats to maintain power. Polls indicate that an election could risk further loss for Liberals and New Democrats, providing Trudeau with potential leverage. Yet, he may opt to prorogue parliament to gain time while risking discontent among his ranks. Should Trudeau step down, the Liberals would face the challenge of naming an interim leader until a convention can be organized.

(With inputs from agencies.)