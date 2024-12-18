Political Firestorm: Controversy Erupts Over Amit Shah's Remarks on B R Ambedkar

Opposition members exited the Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday, protesting the denial to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar.

The controversy also echoed in the state assembly, where Congress's Nitin Raut fiercely criticized the perceived affront to Ambedkar, revered by many as a deity.

Amid allegations from Congress that Shah's Rajya Sabha remarks betrayed BJP's disdain for Ambedkar, political tensions soared. Deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe dismissed the discussion, undermining the possibility of a legislative debate, leading to a dramatic political clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)