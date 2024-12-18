Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Controversy Erupts Over Amit Shah's Remarks on B R Ambedkar

The Maharashtra legislative council witnessed a walkout by opposition members after being denied discussion on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks about B R Ambedkar. The Congress accused the BJP and RSS of harboring hatred for Ambedkar, demanding an apology from Shah. Heated debates ensued in the state assembly.

Opposition members exited the Maharashtra legislative council on Wednesday, protesting the denial to discuss Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar.

The controversy also echoed in the state assembly, where Congress's Nitin Raut fiercely criticized the perceived affront to Ambedkar, revered by many as a deity.

Amid allegations from Congress that Shah's Rajya Sabha remarks betrayed BJP's disdain for Ambedkar, political tensions soared. Deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe dismissed the discussion, undermining the possibility of a legislative debate, leading to a dramatic political clash.

