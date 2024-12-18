Cyclone Chido: Uncertainty and Struggle in Mayotte's Darkest Hours

Amidst the wreckage of Cyclone Chido's assault on the French territory of Mayotte, uncertainty shrouds the exact death toll, with shantytowns destroyed and access limited to stricken areas.

Local officials remain tense as fears persist that hundreds, potentially thousands, may have lost their lives, making it the deadliest storm to hit this region in nearly a century.

Despite formidable relief efforts and French President Emmanuel Macron's forthcoming visit, questions linger about France's commitment to its poorest overseas territory, exacerbating political tensions and highlighting the effects of undocumented immigration and climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)