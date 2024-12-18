Left Menu

Cyclone Chido: Uncertainty and Struggle in Mayotte's Darkest Hours

Cyclone Chido devastated Mayotte, an overseas French territory, causing destruction in shantytowns and leaving the death toll unclear. Relief operations intensify as officials fear hundreds or thousands may have perished. Political tensions rise amidst challenges of undocumented immigration and climate change-driven disasters.

18-12-2024
Amidst the wreckage of Cyclone Chido's assault on the French territory of Mayotte, uncertainty shrouds the exact death toll, with shantytowns destroyed and access limited to stricken areas.

Local officials remain tense as fears persist that hundreds, potentially thousands, may have lost their lives, making it the deadliest storm to hit this region in nearly a century.

Despite formidable relief efforts and French President Emmanuel Macron's forthcoming visit, questions linger about France's commitment to its poorest overseas territory, exacerbating political tensions and highlighting the effects of undocumented immigration and climate change.

