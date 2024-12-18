Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Tight Grip on Oil Exports

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have expanded their influence over the nation's vital oil industry, controlling as much as 50% of exports, according to various sources, including Western officials and Iranian insiders.

The Guards are reportedly utilizing a shadow fleet of tankers to transport sanctioned crude and leveraging front companies to sell oil, primarily to China.

This expansion underlines Tehran's strategy to finance its regional proxies and bypass global sanctions, as revealed in interviews conducted by Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)