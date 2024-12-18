Left Menu

Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Tight Grip on Oil Exports

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have significantly increased their control over Tehran's oil industry, handling up to half of its exports. This strategic maneuver is reportedly funding Tehran's regional proxies. Western and Iranian sources indicate the Guards manage logistics, tankers, and front companies, with China being a primary oil buyer.

18-12-2024
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have expanded their influence over the nation's vital oil industry, controlling as much as 50% of exports, according to various sources, including Western officials and Iranian insiders.

The Guards are reportedly utilizing a shadow fleet of tankers to transport sanctioned crude and leveraging front companies to sell oil, primarily to China.

This expansion underlines Tehran's strategy to finance its regional proxies and bypass global sanctions, as revealed in interviews conducted by Reuters.

