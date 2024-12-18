Controversy Brews Over 'Jungli Murga' Remarks by Himachal CM

A defamation case emerged after Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appeared in a viral video allegedly promoting the consumption of 'Jungli Murga' during a dinner in a remote area. This sparked outrage from the BJP, which claimed the species is endangered and protected under wildlife laws.

According to police, a complaint was filed by village head Suman Chauhan and local resident Nitu Kumar, leading to charges against unknown individuals. The controversy intensified as the BJP demanded Sukhu's apology, stating he encouraged illegal activities by promoting the dish.

The CM clarified he referred to 'Desi Murga' and dismissed the claims as politically motivated. Meanwhile, the leaked video and ensuing reactions have highlighted tensions between political parties in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)