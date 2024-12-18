Shiv Sena Chief Demands Action Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Comments
Uddhav Thackeray criticized Amit Shah's remarks on Dr. Ambedkar, attributing them to BJP's arrogance. He called for PM Modi to take action and accused the BJP of erasing Maharashtra's icons. Shiv Sena (UBT) protested against Shah, questioning BJP allies' stance. Aaditya Thackeray condemned BJP's hatred for Ambedkar.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of arrogance following remarks about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Thackeray urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Shah, citing disrespect towards icons like Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Addressing the media in Mumbai, Thackeray argued Shah's comments were backed by BJP and RSS, exposing the party's 'true face.' He accused BJP of attempting to erase Ambedkar's legacy, asserting these actions will ultimately backfire on the party itself.
Amid protests and criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, the incident stirred questions among BJP's allies like TDP and Janata Dal (United). Aaditya Thackeray released a video, denouncing BJP's rhetoric and spearheading protests in Nagpur to express dissent over Shah's statements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uddhav Thackeray
- Amit Shah
- Ambedkar
- BJP
- Shiv Sena
- RSS
- Maharashtra
- Modi
- Parliament
- Nagpur
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as EVM Dispute Sparks Calls for Repoll in Maharashtra Village
Eknath Shinde's Health Check-Up Amid Maharashtra's Political Speculations
Ballot Battle in Maharashtra: Villagers Call Off Re-Election Plans
Power Struggle: Behind Maharashtra's Leadership Drama
Ballot Paper Dreams Dashed: Maharashtra Village's EVM Credibility Concerns