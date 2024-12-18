Shiv Sena Chief Demands Action Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Comments

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of arrogance following remarks about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Thackeray urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against Shah, citing disrespect towards icons like Ambedkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Thackeray argued Shah's comments were backed by BJP and RSS, exposing the party's 'true face.' He accused BJP of attempting to erase Ambedkar's legacy, asserting these actions will ultimately backfire on the party itself.

Amid protests and criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders, the incident stirred questions among BJP's allies like TDP and Janata Dal (United). Aaditya Thackeray released a video, denouncing BJP's rhetoric and spearheading protests in Nagpur to express dissent over Shah's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)