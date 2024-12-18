U.S. House Speaker Johnson Defends Controversial Stopgap Funding Bill

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson has vigorously defended a stopgap funding measure aimed at preventing a partial government shutdown, despite criticism from some Republicans and influential figures like Donald Trump ally Elon Musk.

In an interview with Fox News, Johnson justified the bill as a necessary step to keep the government operational until President-elect Trump and the Republicans assume complete control of Congress, enabling them to implement substantial spending reforms. Musk, who along with Vivek Ramaswamy leads an advisory panel for Trump, publicly opposed the bill, advocating for its rejection.

Johnson explained his discussions with Musk and Ramaswamy, offering insights into the bill's context amid the Republican majority in the House. The measure, which needs passing by Friday to prevent a shutdown, proposes maintaining the current $6.2 trillion federal budget and includes significant funding for disaster relief and aid for farmers.

