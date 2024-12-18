Left Menu

Congress Marches Against Corruption and unrest in Manipur

Congress workers in Jharkhand protest at Raj Bhavan against the BJP-led government over issues like Manipur unrest and bribery allegations against Adani Group. Led by state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, they criticized the Centre's silence and inaction on these matters, demanding accountability and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:24 IST
In a show of defiance, hundreds of Congress workers marched to Raj Bhavan in Jharkhand on Wednesday, voicing stern objections to the BJP-led Centre's stance on several issues.

The procession, orchestrated by the party's state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, initiated from Congress Bhawan in Ranchi, featured placards and resounding slogans against the central government.

During a public meeting concluding the march, Kamlesh challenged the Centre over its silence on the Manipur unrest and the serious bribery allegations against the Adani Group, pointing out the government's reluctance to address these in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

