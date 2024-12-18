EU Leaders Emphasize Syrian Territorial Integrity
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stressed the importance of respecting Syria's territorial integrity. Speaking before a meeting with EU leaders in Brussels, he highlighted the need to resolve conflicts to allow displaced people to return and prevent regional conflicts from escalating in Syria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:52 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has emphasized the critical importance of respecting Syria's territorial integrity as he prepares to meet with other European Union leaders in Brussels.
Prime Minister De Croo highlighted the necessity of calming the situation to enable displaced individuals to return home without fear. He warned against Syria becoming a battleground for regional conflicts involving multiple nations.
'Everything needs to be done to appease the situation so that people wanting to return can do so,' De Croo stated, urging a concerted effort to mitigate potential escalations in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
$1.143 Billion Funding for UNHCR’s 2025 Operations to Aid Refugees and Displaced People
UPDATE 2-Israeli forces storm into Gaza hospital, expel some staff, displaced people, its director says
UPDATE 1-Israeli forces storm into Gaza hospital, expel some staff, displaced people, its director says
Israeli forces storm into Gaza hospital, expel some staff, displaced people, its director says
UPDATE 3-Israeli forces storm into Gaza hospital, expel some staff, displaced people, its director says