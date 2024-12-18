EU Leaders Emphasize Syrian Territorial Integrity

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has emphasized the critical importance of respecting Syria's territorial integrity as he prepares to meet with other European Union leaders in Brussels.

Prime Minister De Croo highlighted the necessity of calming the situation to enable displaced individuals to return home without fear. He warned against Syria becoming a battleground for regional conflicts involving multiple nations.

'Everything needs to be done to appease the situation so that people wanting to return can do so,' De Croo stated, urging a concerted effort to mitigate potential escalations in the region.

