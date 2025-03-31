Marco Rubio Addresses Global Security at NATO Meeting in Brussels
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to attend a NATO foreign minister meeting in Brussels to discuss security priorities such as defense investments and Ukraine peace. Rubio will also address China's shared threat during a session with representatives from European, Atlantic, and Indo-Pacific alliances.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Brussels from April 2-4 for a NATO foreign minister meeting. The agenda includes discussions on security priorities, notably defense investments and establishing lasting peace in Ukraine, according to spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
During a news briefing, Bruce highlighted that Rubio plans to address the 'shared threat' posed by China. This topic will be a focal point in a NATO session featuring representatives from the European, Atlantic, and Indo-Pacific alliances.
The dialogue is expected to underscore the importance of cohesive international strategies to manage evolving global threats. Rubio's participation signifies the United States' ongoing commitment to strengthening alliances amid complex geopolitical challenges.
