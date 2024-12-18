Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Telangana BJP Chief Slams CM Over Adani Protest

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for leading protests demanding a JPC probe into Adani and Manipur issues, labeling the actions as fake publicity. The Congress, alongside other parties, continues to push for an investigation, citing national insult concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:12 IST
Tensions Rise as Telangana BJP Chief Slams CM Over Adani Protest
Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke on Wednesday, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy hit out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy following the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) protest demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into issues surrounding Manipur and Adani.

G Kishan Reddy accused CM Revanth Reddy of engaging in 'fake publicity' through these demonstrations, asserting that they reveal Congress' 'double standards.' He further criticized Rahul Gandhi for making allegations without presenting evidence over the years, challenging the rationale behind the protests.

Earlier, the TPCC organized a 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' rally addressing the Manipur and Adani issues. CM Revanth Reddy maintained that the protests are necessary due to perceived national insults. He reiterated Congress's demands for a JPC, threatening further protests if a committee is not constituted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024