Tensions Rise as Telangana BJP Chief Slams CM Over Adani Protest
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for leading protests demanding a JPC probe into Adani and Manipur issues, labeling the actions as fake publicity. The Congress, alongside other parties, continues to push for an investigation, citing national insult concerns.
In a sharp rebuke on Wednesday, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy hit out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy following the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's (TPCC) protest demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into issues surrounding Manipur and Adani.
G Kishan Reddy accused CM Revanth Reddy of engaging in 'fake publicity' through these demonstrations, asserting that they reveal Congress' 'double standards.' He further criticized Rahul Gandhi for making allegations without presenting evidence over the years, challenging the rationale behind the protests.
Earlier, the TPCC organized a 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' rally addressing the Manipur and Adani issues. CM Revanth Reddy maintained that the protests are necessary due to perceived national insults. He reiterated Congress's demands for a JPC, threatening further protests if a committee is not constituted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
