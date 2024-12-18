Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reasserts opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill. Congress MPs to join Joint Parliamentary Committee for deliberations. Opposition voices concerns over potential impacts on democracy and regional autonomy. Bill heads to JPC after a divided Lok Sabha introduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:55 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has once again voiced his strong opposition to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill. Speaking to reporters, Abdullah stated, "As far as I know, when it was introduced, we have opposed it. We will oppose it in future as well."

In a related development, the Congress party has announced that its MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Tewari, Sukhdev Bhagat, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, will participate in the Joint Parliamentary Committee aimed at further discussing the bill. This controversial legislation, introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, advocates for simultaneous elections to both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across India.

The proposal has met with stiff opposition from various parties who argue that it may disproportionately benefit the ruling party, thus skewing the electoral process and undermining the autonomy of regional parties. Despite the opposition, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment Bill) 2024, which propose simultaneous elections. The bills have now been sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

