Waqf case: There was constitution of joint parliamentary committee and elaborate exercise was undertaken, says Centre.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Waqf case: There was constitution of joint parliamentary committee and elaborate exercise was undertaken, says Centre.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBCI Calls for Unbiased Legislative Action on Kerala Land Disputes
Trade Tensions: US-India Tariff Disputes Unveiled in 2025 NTE Report
Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Minister Kapil Mishra in 2020 Riots Investigation
State Vs. Centre: ASHA Workers' Persistent Stand
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta to SC: Investigation in Ranveer Allahbadia case likely over in 2 weeks.