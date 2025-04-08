Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Highlights India’s Growing Opportunities and Global Ties

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, on his ongoing visit to Uzbekistan, emphasized the emergence of New India as a "Land of Opportunities" characterized by rapid reforms across various sectors. Addressing Indian students at Samarkand Medical University, he pointed out that initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have not only revolutionized India’s healthcare sector but have also created numerous opportunities for doctors, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), to gain valuable experience in both government and private healthcare settings.

Shri Birla stressed the significance of India's expanding medical research and education landscape, which offers ample prospects for students to contribute to academic and research institutions. He underscored that with Ayushman Bharat growing and extending its reach across the nation, there is a growing need for skilled medical professionals to participate in India’s healthcare development.

The Speaker took the opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of Indian students studying abroad, particularly those in Uzbekistan. He lauded them as “ambassadors of Indian values and culture,” noting that despite being far from home, these students continue to uphold and propagate India’s rich cultural heritage. Shri Birla emphasized that these students play a vital role in strengthening the bond between India and Uzbekistan, fostering deeper cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

Highlighting the Indian government’s unwavering commitment to supporting its citizens abroad, Shri Birla reassured the students that India is always looking out for their welfare. He mentioned several government initiatives, such as the ‘Help’ portal, which provide assistance to overseas students, ensuring they can pursue their education, careers, and safety without unnecessary obstacles. He further expressed pride in the global identity of Indian doctors and encouraged students to carry forward the legacy of excellence in the medical field.

The Speaker also took the opportunity to encourage students to focus not just on enhancing their academic and professional skills but also on imbibing the values of compassion, dedication, and service to humanity. "Indian doctors have a significant global impact, and your expertise will contribute substantially to shaping the future of global healthcare systems," he said.

Love and Affection of Indian Diaspora in Uzbekistan Inspirational

During his visit, Shri Birla also interacted with members of the Indian Diaspora in Uzbekistan. He remarked on the deep love and affection the Indian community holds for their homeland, which he described as inspirational. He noted that the efforts of the Indian Diaspora play a pivotal role in strengthening India's global standing.

The Speaker highlighted India’s current position as the fastest-growing economy in the world and encouraged the Diaspora to seize the opportunities arising from this growth. He pointed out that India's innovation, economic power, and global reputation offer immense possibilities for the Diaspora to contribute through investments, entrepreneurship, and collaboration.

Shri Birla underscored that the relationship between India and Uzbekistan is not confined to formal agreements or governmental ties but is built upon the shared cultural exchanges, mutual respect, and people-to-people connections between the two nations. He further acknowledged that the Indian Diaspora’s contribution to this relationship has been invaluable, citing the significant role they play in fostering development through hard work, dedication, and the exchange of ideas.

In his address, the Speaker also touched upon the growing cooperation between India and Uzbekistan in various sectors, including trade, science, healthcare, education, and technology. He noted that these partnerships are fundamental to the progress and prosperity of both nations.

Shri Om Birla Meets Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia

On the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Tashkent, Shri Om Birla met H.E. Shalva Papuashvili, the Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia. The two leaders discussed the importance of strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, expanding cooperation in trade, tourism, and innovation, and enhancing bilateral ties.

Shri Birla praised Georgia’s consistent support for India at multilateral forums and acknowledged the country's efforts to assist the Indian community living there. He pointed out that India and Georgia share a deep cultural bond, which offers significant opportunities for future cooperation. The Speaker also emphasized the potential for greater collaboration in areas such as youth exchange programs, digital partnerships, and people-to-people ties, which will foster deeper understanding and collaboration between the two nations.

The meeting between Shri Birla and H.E. Shalva Papuashvili highlighted the growing diplomatic engagement between India and Georgia, with a focus on nurturing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships in various sectors. Both leaders expressed optimism about the future trajectory of India-Georgia relations, underpinned by their shared commitment to development and global cooperation.

In conclusion, Shri Birla’s visit to Uzbekistan has further strengthened India’s international ties, with a particular emphasis on supporting Indian students abroad and fostering collaboration with countries like Uzbekistan and Georgia. His interactions with the Indian Diaspora and foreign leaders have underscored the significance of cultural exchange, innovation, and the shared goals of growth and prosperity on the global stage.