South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Faces Legal Battles Over Martial Law

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol prepares to present his views during legal proceedings regarding his controversial martial law declaration. His lawyer suggests ongoing overlapping investigations should be streamlined. Yoon has previously apologized to the public but remains firm in his stance on the disputed issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 07:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 07:26 IST
President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to personally present his stance during legal proceedings concerning his contentious martial law imposition, according to lawyer Seok Dong-hyeon.

Seok also mentioned that the overlapping investigations surrounding Yoon need to be more focused. While Yoon has already apologized to the public for the 'surprising' and 'shocking' declaration, he holds a 'clear and confident position' on the disputed matters that require resolution, as Seok pointed out in a briefing. The lawyer emphasized that Yoon had never contemplated insurrection.

After being impeached by parliament over the failed martial law enforcement, Yoon faces a trial in the Constitutional Court to determine if he will be ousted from office or have his presidential powers reinstated. Additionally, investigations are ongoing to assess if his actions constituted insurrection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

