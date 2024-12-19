Deadline Looms: U.S. Faces Potential Government Shutdown Over Debt Ceiling Standoff

The U.S. Congress faces a critical deadline with just two days to avert a partial government shutdown after President-elect Donald Trump dismissed a bipartisan agreement and insisted lawmakers also address the nation's debt ceiling ahead of his tenure.

Trump has urged Republicans to oppose a temporary funding bill that would prevent a shutdown past Friday's midnight deadline. Without legislative action, a partial shutdown will begin on Saturday, impacting everything from air travel to law enforcement, right before Christmas.

The previously negotiated deal would extend funding until March 14. However, Trump has warned that supporting this package could jeopardize political futures, insisting Congress raise the debt ceiling and remove certain Democrat-supported provisions.

