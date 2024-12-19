Left Menu

Deadline Looms: U.S. Faces Potential Government Shutdown Over Debt Ceiling Standoff

The U.S. Congress has two days to prevent a partial government shutdown as President-elect Trump rejected a bipartisan funding deal that omits a debt ceiling raise. Trump warns Republicans face political risks if supporting the current bill. Urgent talks continue with no clear path forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 11:32 IST
Deadline Looms: U.S. Faces Potential Government Shutdown Over Debt Ceiling Standoff

The U.S. Congress faces a critical deadline with just two days to avert a partial government shutdown after President-elect Donald Trump dismissed a bipartisan agreement and insisted lawmakers also address the nation's debt ceiling ahead of his tenure.

Trump has urged Republicans to oppose a temporary funding bill that would prevent a shutdown past Friday's midnight deadline. Without legislative action, a partial shutdown will begin on Saturday, impacting everything from air travel to law enforcement, right before Christmas.

The previously negotiated deal would extend funding until March 14. However, Trump has warned that supporting this package could jeopardize political futures, insisting Congress raise the debt ceiling and remove certain Democrat-supported provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024