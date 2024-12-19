Left Menu

Parliament Turmoil: Rahul Gandhi and BJP Clash Intensifies

A political furor erupted in Parliament as BJP accused Congress' Rahul Gandhi of assault, spurring heated protests over Ambedkar's legacy. Both BJP and Congress staged rival demonstrations, with injuries reported and legal actions considered amidst demands for Amit Shah's resignation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been accused by BJP leader Amit Malviya of "physical assault" following an incident involving NDA MPs. Malviya claimed Odisha BJP MP Pratap Sarangi was injured when Gandhi allegedly pushed another MP, resulting in a fall onto Sarangi.

The controversy intensified when Sarangi accused Gandhi of pushing a fellow parliamentarian, causing him to sustain a head injury after falling. Gandhi countered, alleging he was also pushed and threatened by protesting BJP MPs at the Parliament entrance, emphasizing the right of entry amid accusations against Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

BJP MPs staged protests, decrying perceived insults against Babasaheb Ambedkar and targeting the Gandhi family. In response, opposition MPs, led by Gandhi, demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over remarks about Ambedkar, further intensifying the political standoff and leading to adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

