Macron Surveys Cyclone Chido Devastation in Mayotte

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Thursday in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte to assess the severe damage wrought by Cyclone Chido.

Upon his arrival, Macron conducted an aerial survey to evaluate the extensive destruction before proceeding to visit the local hospital. His itinerary also included a tour of a neighborhood devastated by the cyclone.

According to French authorities, Cyclone Chido has claimed at least 31 lives and left over 1,500 people injured, with more than 200 in critical condition. There are fears that the death toll could climb into the hundreds or thousands as it was the strongest cyclone to hit the region in nearly a century.

(With inputs from agencies.)