Macron Surveys Cyclone Chido Devastation in Mayotte
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Mayotte to assess the destruction caused by Cyclone Chido. The devastating cyclone resulted in at least 31 deaths and more than 1,500 injuries. Macron's visit includes an aerial survey and visits to affected neighborhoods and a local hospital.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived Thursday in the Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte to assess the severe damage wrought by Cyclone Chido.
Upon his arrival, Macron conducted an aerial survey to evaluate the extensive destruction before proceeding to visit the local hospital. His itinerary also included a tour of a neighborhood devastated by the cyclone.
According to French authorities, Cyclone Chido has claimed at least 31 lives and left over 1,500 people injured, with more than 200 in critical condition. There are fears that the death toll could climb into the hundreds or thousands as it was the strongest cyclone to hit the region in nearly a century.
