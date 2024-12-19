Maharashtra Governor Backs 'One Nation, One Election' Amid Political Tensions
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan supports the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, stating it will not infringe on states' rights. He criticized frequent elections and defended Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid controversy. Meanwhile, tensions escalated in Parliament with protests and allegations of physical altercations.
Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan has strongly endorsed the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, countering opposition claims that it threatens state autonomy. Radhakrishnan emphasized that consolidating elections will enhance growth and development, dismissing frequent elections as detrimental to progress.
Addressing the backlash following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Dr. Ambedkar, Radhakrishnan reiterated the venerated status of Ambedkar, comparing his legacy to national icons Gandhi and Netaji. He urged that the revered leader's reputation should remain untarnished.
Meanwhile, Parliament became a battleground as protests erupted over Amit Shah's remarks. In a separate incident, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi accused Congress's Rahul Gandhi of pushing him, resulting in minor injuries and hospitalization. Both parties staged demonstrations, demanding retractions and apologies.
