Rahul Gandhi Faces Controversial Allegations in Parliament

In a heated turn of events at the Indian Parliament, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly refuted the BJP's allegations that Rahul Gandhi pushed two ruling party members. Abdullah stated that such behavior is not in Gandhi's character.

The confrontation arose following claims that Gandhi had pushed senior BJP member Pratap Chandra Sarangi during a disagreement over a perceived insult to B R Ambedkar. The Congress party has denied the accusations against their leader, with claims of counter-aggression by BJP members towards Congress members, including Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

In response, senior Congress MPs have called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate an investigation into what they describe as a case of physical manhandling by BJP MPs, thus escalating the political standoff.

