Rahul Gandhi Faces Controversial Allegations in Parliament

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah refuted BJP claims of Rahul Gandhi pushing party members in Parliament. Abdullah emphasized Gandhi's non-confrontational nature. The BJP accused Gandhi of pushing Pratap Chandra Sarangi, a charge dismissed by Congress, alleging BJP MPs also acted aggressively. Congress seeks inquiry into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:29 IST
In a heated turn of events at the Indian Parliament, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has strongly refuted the BJP's allegations that Rahul Gandhi pushed two ruling party members. Abdullah stated that such behavior is not in Gandhi's character.

The confrontation arose following claims that Gandhi had pushed senior BJP member Pratap Chandra Sarangi during a disagreement over a perceived insult to B R Ambedkar. The Congress party has denied the accusations against their leader, with claims of counter-aggression by BJP members towards Congress members, including Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

In response, senior Congress MPs have called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate an investigation into what they describe as a case of physical manhandling by BJP MPs, thus escalating the political standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

