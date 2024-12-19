Olympic Committee Candidates Unveil Visions for Future

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently published the manifestos of seven candidates aiming to replace Thomas Bach as president in March. The candidates offer diverse proposals to shape the future of the IOC, focusing on innovation and sustainability.

British candidate Sebastian Coe emphasizes rejuvenating the organization, highlighting issues of power concentration and decision-making processes. His manifesto promises to harness sport as a potent social tool while engaging more with governments. Coe envisions significant changes in how the IOC functions, pulling from his extensive experience in athletics and governance.

Jordanian candidate Prince Feisal Al Hussein advocates for climate-responsive scheduling and inclusivity in esports and AI. Meanwhile, candidates such as Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr. and Kirsty Coventry focus on athlete engagement, organizational efficiency, and the importance of political neutrality. Creativity, gender fairness, and economic strategies are other recurring themes among the hopefuls, as they vie for the committee's top position.

(With inputs from agencies.)