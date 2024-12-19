Power Plays: Portfolios in Maharashtra’s Mahayuti Government
The Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis is set to announce the allocation of ministerial portfolios, which is likely to take place on Thursday. Sanjay Shirsat, a state minister and Shiv Sena MLA, confirmed this in the Legislative Council. Fadnavis, along with his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, had been sworn in earlier, but portfolio distribution is still pending. The Mahayuti coalition, consisting of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, achieved a significant victory in the recent assembly elections.
The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is on the brink of announcing its ministerial portfolio allocations, expected to occur on Thursday. State Minister Sanjay Shirsat broke the news in the Legislative Council, adding anticipation to the state's political landscape.
The coalition government, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, sees its key figures, including Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, already sworn in as of December 5. However, despite the induction of 39 ministers on December 15, the crucial step of assigning specific portfolios remains outstanding.
Following their landslide victory in the assembly elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats, the Mahayuti alliance is poised to delineate roles within its ranks to consolidate power and forward their political agenda.
