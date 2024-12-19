Power Plays: Portfolios in Maharashtra’s Mahayuti Government

The Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government is on the brink of announcing its ministerial portfolio allocations, expected to occur on Thursday. State Minister Sanjay Shirsat broke the news in the Legislative Council, adding anticipation to the state's political landscape.

The coalition government, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party, sees its key figures, including Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar, already sworn in as of December 5. However, despite the induction of 39 ministers on December 15, the crucial step of assigning specific portfolios remains outstanding.

Following their landslide victory in the assembly elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats, the Mahayuti alliance is poised to delineate roles within its ranks to consolidate power and forward their political agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)