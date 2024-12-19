Left Menu

Libya's Political Breakthrough: A Hope for Unity

Delegations from Libya's rival legislative bodies met in Morocco to collaborate with a UN mission towards organizing credible elections. The goal is to end the political stalemate that has persisted since 2014. They aim to establish national unity and implement key reforms to stabilize Libya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delegations from Libya's opposing legislative bodies convened in Morocco on Thursday to collaborate on a United Nations mission that aims to organize elections, thereby resolving years of political deadlock.

The nation has been embroiled in chaos for a decade, divided since 2014 into separate administrations in the east and west, following Muammar Gaddafi's ousting in 2011. The discussions in Bouznika, near Rabat, featured the High Council of State from Tripoli and the Benghazi-based House of Representatives.

These bodies have pledged to cooperate with the U.N. mission to formulate a roadmap that ensures Libyan ownership of the political process and to undertake essential governmental reforms. Despite skepticism from many Libyans, the entities seem committed to fostering political and institutional unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

