Libya's Political Breakthrough: A Hope for Unity

Delegations from Libya's opposing legislative bodies convened in Morocco on Thursday to collaborate on a United Nations mission that aims to organize elections, thereby resolving years of political deadlock.

The nation has been embroiled in chaos for a decade, divided since 2014 into separate administrations in the east and west, following Muammar Gaddafi's ousting in 2011. The discussions in Bouznika, near Rabat, featured the High Council of State from Tripoli and the Benghazi-based House of Representatives.

These bodies have pledged to cooperate with the U.N. mission to formulate a roadmap that ensures Libyan ownership of the political process and to undertake essential governmental reforms. Despite skepticism from many Libyans, the entities seem committed to fostering political and institutional unity.

