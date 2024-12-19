Political Tensions Flare at Congress Worker's Funeral in Gorakhpur

Tensions erupted at the funeral of 28-year-old Congress worker Prabhat Pandey in Gorakhpur when Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai's presence drew a sharp backlash from locals. Accusations of exploiting the tragedy for political gain intensified the charged atmosphere, highlighting underlying political tensions.

Pandey died amid a Congress protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow, with claims from Rai about police brutality met by police statements asserting Pandey had arrived at the hospital dead. Demand for an impartial investigation into the alleged police actions has been raised by Pandey's family, questioning the government's accountability.

Amidst deepening political strife, Congress leaders at a condolence meeting pledged to seek justice for Pandey, criticizing the Yogi government for its alleged insensitivity and suppression of Congress leaders. This incident underscores the broader political discord and challenges in maintaining democratic values in Uttar Pradesh.

