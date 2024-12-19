Parliament Turmoil: Political Clash Over Ambedkar Sparks Outcry

In scenes unprecedented in Indian parliamentary history, tensions between political factions erupted into physical confrontations on Thursday, amid allegations over Rahul Gandhi's alleged misconduct during a protest. The incident, focused on the preservation of B R Ambedkar's dignity, saw BJP and Congress MPs clashing intensely.

The escalation resulted in two BJP MPs being hospitalized, with accusations of aggression leveled against Gandhi by a woman MP. The ruling party filed a police complaint, accusing him of incitement and physical assault, while opposition leaders rallied to Gandhi's defense, denying the allegations.

This conflict has further heightened tensions between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, with both sides trading barbs over the interpretation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks on Ambedkar, adding to the charged atmosphere in Parliament.

