Tejashwi Yadav Champions Seemanchal Development Amid Political Clash

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent RJD leader, announced plans to establish a dedicated body for the development of Bihar's flood-prone Seemanchal region, should his party emerge victorious in the upcoming elections. Speaking in Kishanganj, Yadav criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for previously dismissing the proposal.

The opposition leader further fueled political tensions by mocking Kumar's upcoming statewide 'Pragati Yatra', labeling it as a farewell tour. Yadav accused Kumar of reneging on his past promise of retiring from electoral politics after the last assembly polls.

In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar, Yadav accused the BJP of disregarding important historical figures and vowed ongoing opposition to contentious policies like the Waqf Bill, both in Parliament and on the streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)