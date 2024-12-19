Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Champions Seemanchal Development Amid Political Clash

Tejashwi Yadav pledged a dedicated body for Bihar's Seemanchal region if RJD wins the upcoming elections. He criticized CM Nitish Kumar's opposition to the proposal and mocked his 'Pragati Yatra'. Yadav also condemned BJP leaders for their remarks on Ambedkar and vowed continued protests against anti-people moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishanganj | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:01 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Champions Seemanchal Development Amid Political Clash
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent RJD leader, announced plans to establish a dedicated body for the development of Bihar's flood-prone Seemanchal region, should his party emerge victorious in the upcoming elections. Speaking in Kishanganj, Yadav criticized Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for previously dismissing the proposal.

The opposition leader further fueled political tensions by mocking Kumar's upcoming statewide 'Pragati Yatra', labeling it as a farewell tour. Yadav accused Kumar of reneging on his past promise of retiring from electoral politics after the last assembly polls.

In response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar, Yadav accused the BJP of disregarding important historical figures and vowed ongoing opposition to contentious policies like the Waqf Bill, both in Parliament and on the streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

