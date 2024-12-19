Israel's Intensified Airstrikes Shake Yemen Amid Rising Conflict

Early Thursday, Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled areas resulted in at least nine casualties, intensifying tensions after a missile targeted central Israel. This military action marks significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

According to the military, the operation involved two waves of strikes on key Houthi infrastructure, impacting ports on the Red Sea and energy sites in Sanaa. These strikes threaten to worsen Yemen's dire electricity crisis, potentially disrupting commerce and daily life in Sanaa.

The strikes followed a missile interception near Tel Aviv. Israel's military stated these actions were in response to ongoing Houthi aggression. The Houthis have continued targeting Israeli and other vessels in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

(With inputs from agencies.)