Israel's Intensified Airstrikes Shake Yemen Amid Rising Conflict
Israel conducted a series of airstrikes on Yemen's rebel-held territories following a Houthi missile attack on central Israel. The strikes targeted infrastructure, escalating tensions with the Iranian-backed Houthis. The attacks exacerbated the existing electricity crisis in Sanaa, impacting daily life and intensifying the humanitarian crisis.
Early Thursday, Israeli airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled areas resulted in at least nine casualties, intensifying tensions after a missile targeted central Israel. This military action marks significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.
According to the military, the operation involved two waves of strikes on key Houthi infrastructure, impacting ports on the Red Sea and energy sites in Sanaa. These strikes threaten to worsen Yemen's dire electricity crisis, potentially disrupting commerce and daily life in Sanaa.
The strikes followed a missile interception near Tel Aviv. Israel's military stated these actions were in response to ongoing Houthi aggression. The Houthis have continued targeting Israeli and other vessels in the Red Sea since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.
