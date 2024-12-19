A Controversial Clash: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Alleged Insult to Ambedkar
The Congress party has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting BR Ambedkar, demanding his resignation and apology. They allege the BJP is diverting attention from this issue and continuing their movement nationwide against the perceived anti-Constitution stance of the BJP-RSS.
The Congress party, on Thursday, leveled serious accusations against Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he has insulted BR Ambedkar.
The opposition, led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, is demanding Shah's resignation and an official apology for his remarks.
This controversy has sparked a series of protests across the nation.
