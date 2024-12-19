Left Menu

A Controversial Clash: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Alleged Insult to Ambedkar

The Congress party has accused Home Minister Amit Shah of insulting BR Ambedkar, demanding his resignation and apology. They allege the BJP is diverting attention from this issue and continuing their movement nationwide against the perceived anti-Constitution stance of the BJP-RSS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:20 IST
A Controversial Clash: Congress Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Over Alleged Insult to Ambedkar
Home Minister Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party, on Thursday, leveled serious accusations against Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting that he has insulted BR Ambedkar.

The opposition, led by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, is demanding Shah's resignation and an official apology for his remarks.

This controversy has sparked a series of protests across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024