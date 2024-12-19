Trump's Stance on U.S. House Leadership and Spending
In a recent interview, President-elect Donald Trump expressed confidence that Republican Mike Johnson will maintain his role as U.S. House Speaker, provided he adopts a decisive approach to spending legislation and opposes the bipartisan stopgap bill. Trump criticized the bill's handling of the debt ceiling.
In a recent statement, President-elect Donald Trump voiced his support for fellow Republican Mike Johnson to continue as the U.S. House Speaker. Trump believes Johnson can retain his leadership role by taking a firm stance on spending legislation.
Trump emphasized his opposition to a bipartisan stopgap bill designed to fund the federal government. He critiqued the bill for its approach to managing the debt ceiling, labeling it as 'Democrat quicksand.'
During an interview with Fox News Digital, Trump argued that any supporters of the bill should be 'primaried and disposed of as quickly as possible,' highlighting the political stakes surrounding federal budget discussions.
