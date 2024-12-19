Putin's Bold Stance: Strengthening Russia Amid Global Tensions

In a robust defense of his leadership, President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia's involvement in Ukraine has fortified the country, dismissing claims of diminished standing due to events in Syria.

The Russian leader touted the nation's heightened military and economic capabilities during his marathon annual news conference, underscoring his unwavering control over both domestic and international affairs.

Putin also signaled an openness to discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump to potentially resolve the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting his readiness for compromise, albeit on his terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)