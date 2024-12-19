Left Menu

Putin's Bold Stance: Strengthening Russia Amid Global Tensions

President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia's military actions in Ukraine have strengthened the nation, denying any loss of prestige over Syrian developments. While boasting about Russia's military and economic prowess, he welcomed potential talks with US President-elect Trump. Putin aimed to demonstrate firm control during his lengthy annual news conference.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:36 IST
Putin's Bold Stance: Strengthening Russia Amid Global Tensions
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a robust defense of his leadership, President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia's involvement in Ukraine has fortified the country, dismissing claims of diminished standing due to events in Syria.

The Russian leader touted the nation's heightened military and economic capabilities during his marathon annual news conference, underscoring his unwavering control over both domestic and international affairs.

Putin also signaled an openness to discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump to potentially resolve the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting his readiness for compromise, albeit on his terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024