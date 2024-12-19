Putin's Bold Stance: Strengthening Russia Amid Global Tensions
President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia's military actions in Ukraine have strengthened the nation, denying any loss of prestige over Syrian developments. While boasting about Russia's military and economic prowess, he welcomed potential talks with US President-elect Trump. Putin aimed to demonstrate firm control during his lengthy annual news conference.
In a robust defense of his leadership, President Vladimir Putin asserted that Russia's involvement in Ukraine has fortified the country, dismissing claims of diminished standing due to events in Syria.
The Russian leader touted the nation's heightened military and economic capabilities during his marathon annual news conference, underscoring his unwavering control over both domestic and international affairs.
Putin also signaled an openness to discussions with US President-elect Donald Trump to potentially resolve the Ukrainian conflict, highlighting his readiness for compromise, albeit on his terms.
