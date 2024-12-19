Trump's Shutdown Showdown: A Dramatic Turn of Events

President-elect Donald Trump has rejected a bipartisan plan aimed at preventing a government shutdown, creating chaos in Congress with a funding deadline looming just days away. Trump's demands to renegotiate, amidst last-minute efforts, have left House Speaker Mike Johnson scrambling for a solution.

A continuing resolution (CR), a temporary measure to keep the government running, is essential by Friday to prevent a shutdown. However, Trump's insistence on negotiating a debt ceiling extension has intensified the pressure on lawmakers as the fiscal year ends.

Amidst partisan tensions, Trump's ally Elon Musk fueled opposition to the plan, complicating any agreements. With disaster aid hanging in the balance, Republican lawmakers face difficult decisions, while Democrats decry the impasse as harmful to American citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)