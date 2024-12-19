Trump's Debt Ceiling Demand Sparks Political Turmoil

U.S. lawmakers are under pressure to avoid a partial government shutdown set for Saturday after President-elect Donald Trump rejected a bipartisan agreement, demanding action on the debt ceiling before his term begins. Republican leaders are scrambling to devise a plan that would gain Trump's approval and satisfy both chambers of Congress.

Details remain scarce as discussions continue on Capitol Hill. House Speaker Mike Johnson's office remains central to efforts, but outcomes are uncertain. Failure to act by Congress could halt funding for critical services, affecting millions, just as the Christmas holiday looms.

Trump has suggested eliminating debt limits entirely, a move that risks fiscal irresponsibility accusations. Meanwhile, Democratic resistance to these changes, partially influenced by Trump's collaborator Elon Musk, has been vocal, further complicating a resolution.

