Congress Protests Against Shah's Ambedkar Remarks in Kerala

In Kerala, the Congress party organized a protest march on Thursday against Union Minister Amit Shah for remarks perceived as derogatory to B R Ambedkar, the esteemed framer of the Indian Constitution.

Under the leadership of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, the demonstration included burning an effigy of Shah, with party officials criticizing his alleged disdain for Ambedkar and the constitutional framework.

Tensions have further intensified following accusations involving Rahul Gandhi and BJP MPs, leading to police complaints lodged by both political factions amidst growing unrest.

