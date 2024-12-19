Congress Protests Against Shah's Ambedkar Remarks in Kerala
The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee held a protest against Union Minister Amit Shah's comments on B R Ambedkar. Shah's remarks were perceived as insulting Ambedkar and the Constitution. Additionally, incidents involving Rahul Gandhi and BJP MPs have escalated tensions, resulting in police complaints from both parties.
In Kerala, the Congress party organized a protest march on Thursday against Union Minister Amit Shah for remarks perceived as derogatory to B R Ambedkar, the esteemed framer of the Indian Constitution.
Under the leadership of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, the demonstration included burning an effigy of Shah, with party officials criticizing his alleged disdain for Ambedkar and the constitutional framework.
Tensions have further intensified following accusations involving Rahul Gandhi and BJP MPs, leading to police complaints lodged by both political factions amidst growing unrest.
