Renu Jogi's Historic Move: JCC(J) Seeks Merger with Congress
Renu Jogi, national president of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and wife of the late Ajit Jogi, has announced plans to merge the regional party with the main opposition Congress in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh. The JCC(J), guided by the Congress ideology, failed in the 2023 assembly elections.
In a significant political development, Renu Jogi, national president of Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) and wife of the late Ajit Jogi, announced her party's intention to merge with the Congress. This move aims to strengthen the opposition against the ruling BJP in Chhattisgarh.
The regional party, founded by Ajit Jogi, was rooted in Congress ideology. Renu Jogi stated, 'We have requested state Congress president Dipak Baij to merge the JCC (J) with it and induct our leaders and workers into the Congress.'
The decision follows dwindling electoral fortunes, as the JCC(J) drew a blank in the 2023 elections after a successful coalition with BSP in 2018 that saw them secure five seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
