Top US House Democrat says Republican stopgap proposal is 'laughable,' media reports say
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 03:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
Democratic U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Thursday that a new stopgap bill proposed by Republicans is "laughable," according to several media reports.
"The Trump-Musk-Johnson proposal is laughable," Jeffries was quoted by CNN as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Democratic
- The Trump-Musk-Johnson
- Jeffries
- Republicans
- Hakeem Jeffries
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Legislation Pushes for Family Unity in U.S. Immigration System
Taiwan's Diplomatic Assertiveness: A Red Line in Sino-U.S. Ties
China Strikes Back: Sanctions on U.S. Military Firms
Tensions Rise: China Sets 'Red Line' for U.S. and Allies
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Taiwan's Lai and U.S. Leaders Converse Amidst Beijing's Warnings