GOP Divisions Erupt Over Failed Spending Bill

A spending bill, supported by Donald Trump, failed in the U.S. House, highlighting divisions in the Republican Party. This may foreshadow future challenges when they control both Congress and the White House. The failure risks a government shutdown, affecting services and causing potential travel disruptions during the holiday season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 07:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 07:43 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives witnessed a significant political drama on Thursday as a spending bill backed by President-elect Donald Trump failed to pass. Despite frantic efforts to comply with Trump's instructions, the vote revealed deep fissures within the Republican Party.

Dozens of Republicans opposed the bill, leading to its failure with a 174-235 vote margin. This upset Trump's push to resolve the issue before taking office, and it puts the U.S. government at risk of a partial shutdown, potentially affecting holiday travel.

The bill would have funded the government till March, included disaster relief but was criticized as a 'budget-busting' measure favoring wealthy backers like Elon Musk. Democratic leaders opposed it, while Republicans search for a new strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

