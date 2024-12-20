Left Menu

Parliament Erupts Over Remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar; Protests Spread

NDA and opposition MPs in Parliament engaged in protests over contentious remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Dr BR Ambedkar. Accusations of conspiracy and calls for apology and resignation heightened tensions between the BJP and the opposition, leading to widespread dissent and adjourned sessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:57 IST
Parliament Erupts Over Remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar; Protests Spread
Ruling NDA MPs protest against Congress in Parliament premises. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions soared in Parliament as members of the ruling NDA and opposition parties clashed over remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning Dr BR Ambedkar. NDA MPs accused Congress of disrespecting the revered leader, while BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed Congress had humiliated Ambedkar due to conspiracies led by former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Protests intensified as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and colleagues from the INDIA Alliance rallied against Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha, demanding his apology and resignation. This followed a controversial statement where Shah suggested that invoking Ambedkar's name had become excessive.

The opposition, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, launched a protest within Parliament premises, underscoring their call for Shah's resignation. Notable figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party members, donned blue attire to symbolize dissent against Shah's comments. BSP chief Mayawati also vehemently condemned Shah's words, urging him to retract them to avoid further damage to Ambedkar's legacy.

As the Parliament's winter session nears its conclusion, disrupted proceedings and unyielding protests mark a season of unresolved grievances and heightened political strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024