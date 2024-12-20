Parliament Erupts Over Remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar; Protests Spread

Tensions soared in Parliament as members of the ruling NDA and opposition parties clashed over remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning Dr BR Ambedkar. NDA MPs accused Congress of disrespecting the revered leader, while BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed Congress had humiliated Ambedkar due to conspiracies led by former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Protests intensified as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and colleagues from the INDIA Alliance rallied against Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha, demanding his apology and resignation. This followed a controversial statement where Shah suggested that invoking Ambedkar's name had become excessive.

The opposition, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, launched a protest within Parliament premises, underscoring their call for Shah's resignation. Notable figures, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party members, donned blue attire to symbolize dissent against Shah's comments. BSP chief Mayawati also vehemently condemned Shah's words, urging him to retract them to avoid further damage to Ambedkar's legacy.

As the Parliament's winter session nears its conclusion, disrupted proceedings and unyielding protests mark a season of unresolved grievances and heightened political strife.

