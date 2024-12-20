Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes FIR Against Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Political Vendetta
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized an FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi following a Parliament scuffle, describing it as a sign of government desperation. Congress leaders allege it's a distraction from Rahul's opposition to the Home Minister. Venugopal highlights ongoing political vendettas and questions police inaction on Congress's complaints.
In a strong rebuke, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday condemned the FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, describing the government's actions as a clear sign of desperation. She emphasized the numerous cases lodged against Rahul Gandhi, suggesting a pattern of political targeting.
The FIR was filed by Delhi police following a scuffle in Parliament during separate protests by the opposition and the ruling BJP-led NDA. Allegations from both sides emerged, with senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge claiming he was pushed, while BJP members reported injuries.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal dismissed the FIR as a diversion, meant to counter Rahul's protests against the Home Minister. He criticized the police for not addressing complaints filed by Congress women MPs against BJP leaders. Meanwhile, the opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi, continued their demands for accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
