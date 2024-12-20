Political Showdown: Rijiju Slams Congress for Parliamentary Brawl

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of initiating physical confrontations in the parliament. Rijiju claimed that the ruling NDA has exposed Congress's wrongdoings over the years, leaving the opposition speechless.

Addressing reporters, Rijiju dismissed Congress's allegations against the BJP for using 'desperate measures' following Union Home Minister Amit Shah's purported insult to B R Ambedkar. Rijiju insisted that the confrontation led to injuries among BJP MPs, with claims that Rahul Gandhi had misbehaved with a woman MP.

When questioned about the health status of the hospitalized MPs, Rijiju reassured that their conditions were not severe. He reiterated the NDA's demand for Rahul Gandhi to apologize to the nation, with calls for police intervention, while emphasizing the anger and frustration within NDA ranks.

