Scuffle in Indian Parliament Sparks Police Probe Against Rahul Gandhi

A political uproar has escalated in India as police launch an investigation involving Rahul Gandhi over a parliamentary scuffle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP members, resulting in injuries to two lawmakers.

BJP has accused Gandhi of initiating the physical confrontation during protests, while the Congress party, led by Gandhi, claims BJP lawmakers pushed and threatened him. Television footage captured one of the injured being taken from the scene with visible injuries.

Police are scrutinizing footage of the incident and have received complaints from both parties. The incident has intensified political discord, leading to frequent adjournments in parliament. Both parties continue to exchange accusations of deception and misconduct, as political tensions rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)