Hungary Grants Asylum to Controversial Polish Politician Amidst EU Tensions

Hungary has provided political asylum to Marcin Romanowski, Poland's former deputy justice minister, who is being investigated in his home country over allegations of misusing public funds. This decision has triggered a fierce reaction from Warsaw.

Announced by Viktor Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, the asylum decision was criticized by Poland as inimical to the EU's principle of loyal cooperation. Poland's foreign ministry has summoned Hungary's ambassador to express formal protest, warning of potential European Commission intervention if Hungary ignores EU obligations.

Romanowski was previously detained but released, asserting immunity as a European rights assembly member. Hungary contends that Polish authorities are unjustly targeting political adversaries, a sentiment echoed by diverse political factions criticizing the current Polish administration for its handling of the case.

