Tragedy Strikes Congress Protest: Nephew's Death Sparks Condemnation
Prabhat Pandey, a 28-year-old Congress worker, died during a protest in Lucknow. His uncle claims immediate medical attention could have saved him. The incident has sparked controversy, with allegations of police brutality and political exploitation. Police continue their investigation as Congress leaders denounce police actions during the protest.
Gorakhpur
A 28-year-old Congress worker, Prabhat Pandey, tragically died during a protest in Lucknow. His uncle asserts that if immediate care had been given, his life could have been saved.
Pandey's death has ignited a furor, with accusations of police brutality and concerns over potential political exploitation of the situation.
The police, however, have stated that there were no visible injuries and have begun an investigation as Congress leaders voice strong opposition to police actions.
